New Haven man sentenced to 36 months imprisonment for brandishing gun outside nightclub

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment on Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm.

34-year-old Edward Fulton of New Haven will spend three years in prison after he was found guilty of pointing a handgun at a group of people outside a nightclub.

The incident took place on March 12, 2016. According to court documents and statements made in court, a New Haven Police detective was working an assignment at the nightclub and observed Fulton point the gun. The detective then drew his revolver and ordered Fulton to drop his weapon. Fulton put the gun in his sweatshirt and tried to walk away, but he was then taken into custody.

Fulton’s firearm was loaded with two rounds of ammunition. It was reported as stolen from New Haven in 2015.

Fulton’s history includes multiple felony convictions for robbery and firearm offenses, making his possession of the gun illegal.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon on March 13, 2017.