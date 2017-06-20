New Haven Police Chief sworn in

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven has a new top cop. Police Chief Anthony Campbell took the oath at City Hall on Tuesday night.

“The coveted position of chief is not one as I see it to be pursued for the power it imparts but rather from the opportunity to empower others,” said Chief Campbell.

Campbell has served as interim chief since former chief Dean Esserman’s resignation last September. Speaking to the crowd tonight city officials say the plan was always to promote from within.

“I’ve worked with many chiefs over my 15 years. Your combination of preparedness, compassion, responsiveness, work ethic and level of respect is unmatched,” said Alderman Alphonse Paolillo.

Campbell joined the department in 1998. He climbed the ranks from sergeant to lieutenant to assistant chief and now he’s proudly wearing the chief’s badge. A graduate of Yale Divinity School his history with the city runs deep. So do the feelings of many people who know him well.

“I’ve known Tony beyond the uniform and you have a man of dignity and strength,” said Ken Vance, Pastor of Vertical Church in West Haven.

“I think he’s gonna do great things for New Haven because like I said he doesn’t discriminate. Everybody is a citizen of New Haven and if you’re in this city, if you come to this city he’s gonna make sure that you’re protected,” said Sharyn Grant of New Haven.

Addressing the city for the first time as chief Campbell says his focus will now be on transparency and accountability and praised everyone who has worked to make the transition into his new position an easy one.

“Today I take over the New Haven Police Department with a sense of confidence because I know that I stand on a firm foundation,” said Campbell.