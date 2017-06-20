New Haven Police Chief to be officially sworn in Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell is going to be officially sworn in as the Elm City’s new commander in chief in a ceremony on Tuesday, June 20th.

That ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall at 165 Church Street.

Campbell was appointed chief in May. Before that he served as interim chief for eight months.

Campbell is a Yale University graduate and has served as an assistant chief in New Haven for nearly two decades.