Nick Fradiani on being back in Connecticut

(WTNH)- Season 14 American Idol champion Nick Fradiani of Guilford returned to Style, to talk about being home and what he has planned next. Nick told Ryan and Teresa he plans to play at the Irish Festival in North Haven this weekend with his band, including a new song. Idol plans to return for the 2017-2018 season on ABC.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.