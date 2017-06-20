One car accident closes Route 85 in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-car accident has closed Route 85 in Hebron.

According to Connecticut State Police, Route 85 (East Street) is closed in Hebron near Meetinghouse Road after a car accident.

#cttraffic Route 85(East Street) closed in Hebron in area of Meetinghouse for 1 car accident with life threatening injury. Detour in place. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 20, 2017

Officials say at least one person has suffered life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what caused the accident or how many people were in the vehicle.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.