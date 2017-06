MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One lane on I-91 Southbound in Meriden is closed following a crash involving a truck and a car.

According to officials, the two cars collided and took down a guardrail on the highway. The left lane has been closed as crews are currently repairing the guardrail.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

The lane is expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.