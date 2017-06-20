Police search for missing hiker in Danbury woods

By Published: Updated:

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Danbury police are searching for a missing hiker in the Farrington Woods on Tuesday.

Danbury police say they, along with fire crews, are searching the Farrington Woods for a male hiker. The man has been reportedly missing since around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Police say the hiker’s car was found in the park’s parking lot but gave no other details. Danbury’s Mayor Mark Boughton did confirm there is an ongoing situation with a missing hiker.

The identity of the hiker has not been released.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s