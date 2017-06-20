Police search for missing hiker in Danbury woods

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Danbury police are searching for a missing hiker in the Farrington Woods on Tuesday.

Danbury police say they, along with fire crews, are searching the Farrington Woods for a male hiker. The man has been reportedly missing since around 9 p.m. Monday night.

We having an ongoing situation with a missing hiker in Farrington Woods. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) June 20, 2017

Police say the hiker’s car was found in the park’s parking lot but gave no other details. Danbury’s Mayor Mark Boughton did confirm there is an ongoing situation with a missing hiker.

The identity of the hiker has not been released.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.