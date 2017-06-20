Ridgefield woman awarded $100k scholarship for college tuition

NEW YORK (WTNH) — A Ridgefield woman was given a check for $100,000 from Warner Brothers studios on Tuesday.

Samantha Watts, a Ridgefield native and current student at Ithaca College, received the check from actor Will Ferrell. Watts was selected out of two thousand applicants to receive this scholarship to help pay for college. The contest was part of a promotion for Ferrell’s upcoming film, The House.

Watts’ father underwent treatment for esophageal cancer last year, so the family has had a hard time coming up with money for Watts’ college expenses. A speech and language pathology student, Watts says she will need to attend graduate school in order to practice, which means years of college tuition bills ahead.

“I’m flabbergasted,” Watts said. “This is amazing.”

Watts’ father and mother were present as she received the scholarship.