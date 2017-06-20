Sen. Blumenthal insists President Trump is breaking the law

Related Coverage Senator Blumenthal to discuss legal action against the President

(WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is continuing to hammer President Trump.

At a news conference on Tuesday, with a copy of the Constitution in hand, Blumenthal reiterated that Mr. Trump is blatantly breaking the law by refusing to give up ownership of his organization.

“The bottome line is, we have no clue who most of the investors and partners of Donald Trump around the world. We have no accurate or complete knowledge of all those payments and benefits because he has made no disclosure,” said Blumenthal.

Trump promised to put up a wall between his administration and his business interests.

Blumenthal and 200 congressional lawmakers filed a lawsuit against the President last week claiming he is violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.