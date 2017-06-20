South Windsor Police arrest a New York man with drug and weapons

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police have arrested a man with drugs and a weapon after a public dispute in a park.

On Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m., South Windsor Police responded to a dispute at Oak Street Park. One of the people involved told Police that the suspect had a gun in his possession.

Officers stopped the suspect vehicle and located a bb pistol as well as a small amount of marijuana after searching the car.

The suspect was identified as Dimencio Vaughn, 20, of New York.

Dimenico was charged with weapons in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.