Spring cleaning leads to discovery of cocaine



NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a shocking surprise during Spring cleaning in Newington. A Connecticut DOT maintenance crew found more than 2 pounds of cocaine while they were cleaning up a wooded area between one of their facilities on Pascone Place and a shopping plaza off of the Berlin Turnpike.

“I literally kicked a kilo,” said one maintenance worker who was picking up trash.

The surprising find has generated a buzz in Newington.

“Oooh a bit shocked,” said one shopper at the plaza next door.

“It’s very strange,” another shopper said.

There was no official comment from Newington Police or the Connecticut DOT today, but detectives were seen in the area today, according to people who frequent the shopping plaza.

Newington police have also sent a K-9 unit out there to make sure there are no other surprise bags of cocaine near the plaza where so many families like to shop.

The drug discovery has people hoping police can answer their questions: how did the drugs get left there and by whom?

The DOT crew turned over the drugs to Newington Police. They’re investigating.

“They are on it,” one shopper said. “They don’t like this type of nonsense happening in Newington. They’ll get to the bottom of it.”