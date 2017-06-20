Stop & Shop issues voluntary recall of EPIC Animal Oil products

PURCHASE, NY (WTNH) – Stop & Shop Supermarket is issuing a voluntary recall on certain Animal Oil products made by EPIC Provisions. The products have been removed from sale due to a processing deviation which may results in potential pathogens in the products.
The following products are included in this recall:
- EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat, 11 oz., UPC 85466000601 and 7321530248
- EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow, 11 oz., UPC 85466000600 and 73215302473
- EPIC Traditional Duck Fat, 11 oz., UPC 85466000602 and 73215302475
Stop & Shop has received no reports of illnesses to date. Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.
Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Epic at 1-844-370-1971. In addition customers may call Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for more information. Customers can also visit the Stop & Shop website at www.stopandshop.com.