Stop & Shop issues voluntary recall of EPIC Animal Oil products

PURCHASE, NY (WTNH) – Stop & Shop Supermarket is issuing a voluntary recall on certain Animal Oil products made by EPIC Provisions. The products have been removed from sale due to a processing deviation which may results in potential pathogens in the products.

The following products are included in this recall:

EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat, 11 oz., UPC 85466000601 and 7321530248

EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow, 11 oz., UPC 85466000600 and 73215302473

EPIC Traditional Duck Fat, 11 oz., UPC 85466000602 and 73215302475

Stop & Shop has received no reports of illnesses to date. Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Epic at 1-844-370-1971. In addition customers may call Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for more information. Customers can also visit the Stop & Shop website at www.stopandshop.com.