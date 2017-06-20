Study shows many Americans take too much vitamin D

Vitamin D tablets are displayed, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. Doctors are warning about vitamin D again, and it isn't the "we need more" news you might expect. Instead, they say there's an epidemic of needless testing and too many people taking too many pills for a deficiency that very few people truly have. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(WTNH) — Sometimes, getting too much of a good thing isn’t a good thing.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota say many Americans actually take too much vitamin D.

They say in 2013 and 2014, almost one in five adults routinely took amounts higher than recommended.

The study also found that close to one in 30 people were taking levels that could actually hurt them.

Experts say you can skip taking pills and instead should get your vitamin D from fatty fish, fortified dairy, and of course, a little sunshine.

