Study shows many Americans take too much vitamin D

(WTNH) — Sometimes, getting too much of a good thing isn’t a good thing.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota say many Americans actually take too much vitamin D.

They say in 2013 and 2014, almost one in five adults routinely took amounts higher than recommended.

The study also found that close to one in 30 people were taking levels that could actually hurt them.

Experts say you can skip taking pills and instead should get your vitamin D from fatty fish, fortified dairy, and of course, a little sunshine.