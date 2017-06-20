Tackling summer hunger in Meriden

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local organizations are teaming up in Meriden Tuesday to try and put an end to hunger in the summer.

Over the summer of 2016, 25% of low income children in Connecticut who received free or reduced-price lunches during the school year also participated in summer meals programs.

According to the national Food Research & Action Center’s (FRAC) Hunger Doesn’t Take a Vacation: Summer Nutrition Status Report, released on June 13, 2017, Connecticut ranked as one of ten top-performing states that reached at least one child in July 2016, compared to five in the regular school year free and reduced-price lunch program.

The FRAC report also shows that while nationally, there was a 4.5 percentage point decrease in Summer Food Service Program Lunches served from 2015 to 2016, Connecticut realized a twenty percentage point increase in this same measure. During Meriden’s Blitz Day, partners and volunteers will canvass the community, distributing flyers, postcards, bookmarks, and other promotional materials – to promote Connecticut’s more than 700 federally funded, free Summer Meals Programs.

The event is set for Tuesday June 20th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Meriden Green Pavilion at 77 State Street.

All outreach materials will be provided to volunteers and will state the three top ways that families can find locations across Connecticut where kids and teens can eat free, healthy meals all summer long:

  1. www.ctsummermeals.org
  2. Text “CTMeals” to 877-877
  3. Call toll-free 211

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s