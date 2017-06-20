Tackling summer hunger in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local organizations are teaming up in Meriden Tuesday to try and put an end to hunger in the summer.

Over the summer of 2016, 25% of low income children in Connecticut who received free or reduced-price lunches during the school year also participated in summer meals programs.

According to the national Food Research & Action Center’s (FRAC) Hunger Doesn’t Take a Vacation: Summer Nutrition Status Report, released on June 13, 2017, Connecticut ranked as one of ten top-performing states that reached at least one child in July 2016, compared to five in the regular school year free and reduced-price lunch program.

The FRAC report also shows that while nationally, there was a 4.5 percentage point decrease in Summer Food Service Program Lunches served from 2015 to 2016, Connecticut realized a twenty percentage point increase in this same measure. During Meriden’s Blitz Day, partners and volunteers will canvass the community, distributing flyers, postcards, bookmarks, and other promotional materials – to promote Connecticut’s more than 700 federally funded, free Summer Meals Programs.

The event is set for Tuesday June 20th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Meriden Green Pavilion at 77 State Street.

All outreach materials will be provided to volunteers and will state the three top ways that families can find locations across Connecticut where kids and teens can eat free, healthy meals all summer long:

www.ctsummermeals.org Text “CTMeals” to 877-877 Call toll-free 211