Tiger Woods receiving ‘professional help’ to manage medications

(ABC News) — Tiger Woods tweeted that he is seeking “professional help” for his use of prescription drugs, weeks after his arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods released a statement Monday evening explaining why he’s in treatment.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” the statement read. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour.”

No other details were immediately available.

Woods, 41, was arrested May 29 and said he’d been taking prescription drugs at the time. The golfer, who had back surgery in April, released a statement at the time of the arrest in which he apologized to his family, friends and fans, noting, “I expect more from myself too.”

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

For the past decade or so, Woods has experienced a number of personal and professional setbacks. Though he racked up 14 major championships before the age of 32, Woods, who has been plagued by injuries, has not won one since the U.S. Open in June 2008.

About two years later, he admitted that he had been unfaithful to his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, and was seeking treatment for sex addiction.

“I felt I was entitled,” he said at the time. “I was wrong. I was foolish. I don’t get to play by different rules. I brought this shame on myself.”

Nordegren filed for divorce in 2010 after nearly six years of marriage. They have two children, Sam, 10, and Charlie, 8. Woods said during a visit to “Good Morning America” in March that his family has become his priority.

“My kids now dominate my life, and I think that’s a good thing,” he said.