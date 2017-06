(WTNH) — The United States Postal Service will release a new stamp this summer, one that should get the attention of space lovers.

The stamp features a photo of a total solar eclipse which was captured in Libya more than a decade ago.

It also utilizes some futuristic technology, being the first stamp to use thermochromic ink.

When your finger touches the stamp, it’s black. Next, the image changes to the moon on the right.

Once the stamp cools down, the black eclipse returns.