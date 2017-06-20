Tropical Storm Cindy bringing flooding rain to Gulf Coast

(WTNH) — The third tropical storm of the 2017 hurricane season has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Cindy is not expected to be a very windy storm when it makes landfall, but it will be a prolific rainmaker for part of the Gulf Coast. Peak winds are expected to be near 50 mph when the storm moves ashore Wednesday night. Nearly a foot of rain may fall in coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The storm will weaken quickly as it moves onshore. However, even after the winds diminish, there is still likely to be a lot of rain spreading into the Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic Friday into the first part of the weekend. The remnants of Cindy will be steered by a cold front that will bring a shower/storm threat to CT on Friday. It’s early, but it looks like that front will get far enough south Friday night to keep the rain from Cindy away from Connecticut on Saturday. If the front slows or stalls, that may be enough to allow Cindy’s remains to get far enough north to bring some showers into Connecticut for part of the weekend. We’ll be tracking it!