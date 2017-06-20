What’s Brewing: Ducklings rescue, Trump swimsuit, and Phelps on shark week

(WTNH)- Firefighters in Norwalk came to the rescue of several ducklings stuck in a storm drain over the weekend. They apparently fell down a drain Sunday afternoon and firefighters were called Monday. Using a neighbor’s buckets, the ducklings were taken out one by one. They were then returned to their mother, who watched the entire rescue very closely.

Fans of President Trump can now show their support for him while at the beach.The company “Beloved Shirts” is offering one-piece swimsuits featuring the face of the President, looking a little shocked!

It’s being made in America and will cost you 50 bucks. But, you will have to wait about ten days for the swimsuit to ship because it is handcrafted.

You might remember that viral video of a rat dragging a slice of pizza in New York City. Well, he’s got some competition. A woman in New York caught a similar spectacle on camera last week: a big rat dragging an even bigger bag of garbage across a sidewalk. Now some media reports have speculated the video was a prank or hoax involving a trained rat. No word on where the rat was going or what exactly was in the bag.

23-time Olympic gold winner Michael Phelps retired from professional swimming before his career could ‘jump the shark’ but now he’s grabbing one by the jaws and racing it. The Discovery Channel tapped Phelps to race a great white shark. Not many details are known right now but there is a name for the event, the “great gold versus great white.” It will air during shark week, the last week of July.