Woman facing multiple charges after driving 25 mph on I-95

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is facing multiple charges after police say she drove 25 mph on Interstate 95 while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Day reports the 56-year-old woman has been charged with driving too slowly, driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Police say a state trooper doing speed enforcement saw the woman driving over the Baldwin Bridge Thursday night with traffic backed up behind her. The bridge has a posted 65 mph speed limit.

The trooper pulled the woman over, and police say she failed field sobriety tests.

She is scheduled to appear in court June 27.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

