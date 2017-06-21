At least 10 people hurt when United flight hits turbulence

HOUSTON (AP) — At least 10 people aboard a United Airlines jet were injured Tuesday when the plane hit turbulence during a flight from Panama to Houston.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Boeing 737 encountered turbulence about 80 miles east of Cancun, Mexico. Weather satellite images showed storm clouds in the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Emergency crews were called to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, where the aircraft landed safely Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for United Airlines said that nine passengers and one crew member were taken to hospitals for evaluation. The airline did not have information about the extent of their injuries.

In 2016, 44 people — 33 passengers and 11 airline employees — were injured by turbulence, according to the FAA. That was the highest total since 2010.

Airlines are required to report serious injuries and deaths from turbulence, but the FAA does not track less severe injuries from turbulence, which occur in a larger number of incidents.

