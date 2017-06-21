Avon police warning people, businesses about phone call scam

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon Police are putting out an alert to warn people about a phone call scam.

According to police, the department received a call Wednesday morning from an unknown male who asked for the name of the duty Sergeant (Sgt. Tom Jacius). Later that morning, the caller began to telephone area doctor’s offices, saying that he had a “bench warrant” for the doctor.

Police are asking that if any doctor’s office or business receives a similar call, please contact the Avon Police Department at 860-409-4200 to report the incident. If the caller’s telephone number appears on caller ID, please make note of it and provide that information to the Avon Police.