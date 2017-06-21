Bethel man sentenced on drug charges after overdose deaths

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bethel man has been sentenced after distributing drugs that lead to the overdose deaths of two people.

51-year-old Paul Mignani was sentenced to 60 months in jail and three years of supervised released. Mignani was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of cocaine and heroin.

During sentencing the U.S. District Judge on the case noted that Mignani distributed cocaine and heroin involved in two overdose deaths, and one of those victims died in Mignani’s bedroom.

The case is part of an ongoing statewide initiative targeting drug dealers who deal heroin, fentanyl or opioids that result in overdose deaths or serious injuries.