Bridgeport Superintendent issues statement about former teacher charged with sexual assault

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools has released a statement about a former teacher who was charged with sexual assault and arrested on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Aresta L. Johnson, 31-year-old Laura Ramos, a former teacher at Central High School, was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the second degree by the Bridgeport Police Department on Tuesday. According to Bridgeport police, she is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student, but police did not provide any further information.

Although Ramos submitted a letter of resignation, the Bridgeport Public Schools had already initiated termination proceedings under the Teacher Tenure Act, the Superintendent says.

“Please be assured that the safety and welfare of our students is our main priority at Bridgeport Public Schools and we make every effort to ensure the ongoing safety of our students. We take seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct, which threatens the well-being of our students and such misconduct will not be tolerated,” Johnson said in a statement.