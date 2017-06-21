Celebrating summer in cool ways – grab a free milkshake.

By Published:
Wayback Burger

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is officially here and to celebrate area Wayback Burgers are giving away milkshakes for free.

The lines of customers are expected to start at 10:30 Wednesday morning. All queuing up for a free junior Black and White Milkshake.

Local Wayback Burgers are stocking up on 30 times the normal supply of ice cream and supplies in anticipation of giving away hundreds of free milkshakes until close.

The annual first day of summer tradition is a way for Wayback, modeled after the traditional roadside burger joint, to bring back a touch of Americana and help loyal local customers enjoy the good things in life — great food and memories.

While you’re celebrating, why not take a selfie? Today is after all also National Selfie Day.

All locations will offer a snapchat-style cutout-board for people to use to snap and share selfies. Be sure to use the hashtag #FreeShakeDay.

