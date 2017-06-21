Celebrity Pro-Am at Travelers Championship Wednesday

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am is underway at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, and it’s an opportunity to see dozens of celebrities paired up with some of the PGA‘s top golfers.

Fans of third ranked player in the world Rory McIlroy had to get to the course early this morning to see him tee off at 6:50 a.m. Two-time Travelers champion as well as Masters champion Bubba Watson was in action early Wednesday morning as well.

If you’re lookjng to catch celebrities playing on Wednesday, most of them will be teeing off from the first tee after 12 noon.

You can see comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Kevin Nealon, ESPN’s Chris Berman, and Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield tee off at 12:20 with pro J.J. Henry.

Actor Dane DeHaan and UConn Women’s Basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma will follow at 12:30 from the first tee with pro Webb Simpson.

At 12:40, you can catch former UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Calhoun, former UConn and NBA Star as well as current Head Coach of Southern Connecticut State University Men’s Basketball Scott Burrell, and UConn Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Mike Cavanaugh will head out with pro Harold Varner III.

At 12:50, former UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo, UConn Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Chris Dailey, and NHL star Ben Bishop will tee off with pro Retief Goosen.

And at 1:00, you can see former UConn and NFL star Dan Orlovsky, former UConn and NBA star Ray Allen, and UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall start their round with pro Hunter Mahan.

A complete list of Pro-Am match-ups is available here.