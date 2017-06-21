Celebrity Pro-Am at Travelers Championship Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
A partial list of some of the celebrities playing in the Travelers Championship Pro-Am Wednesday (Image: TravelersChampionship.com)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am is underway at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, and it’s an opportunity to see dozens of celebrities paired up with some of the PGA‘s top golfers.

Fans of third ranked player in the world Rory McIlroy had to get to the course early this morning to see him tee off at 6:50 a.m. Two-time Travelers champion as well as Masters champion Bubba Watson was in action early Wednesday morning as well.

If you’re lookjng to catch celebrities playing on Wednesday, most of them will be teeing off from the first tee after 12 noon.

You can see comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Kevin Nealon, ESPN’s Chris Berman, and Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield tee off at 12:20 with pro J.J. Henry.

Actor Dane DeHaan and UConn Women’s Basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma will follow at 12:30 from the first tee with pro Webb Simpson.

At 12:40, you can catch former UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Calhoun, former UConn and NBA Star as well as current Head Coach of Southern Connecticut State University Men’s Basketball Scott Burrell, and UConn Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Mike Cavanaugh will head out with pro Harold Varner III.

At 12:50, former UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo, UConn Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Chris Dailey, and NHL star Ben Bishop will tee off with pro Retief Goosen.

And at 1:00, you can see former UConn and NFL star Dan Orlovsky, former UConn and NBA star Ray Allen, and UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall start their round with pro Hunter Mahan.

A complete list of Pro-Am match-ups is available here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s