Congressional Baseball Game raises $1.5 million, breaks records for fundraising and ticket sales

(CNN) — The 2017 Congressional Baseball Game last Thursday set a record for fundraising and ticket sales, organizers announced Tuesday, a sign that there was an outpouring of support in the days after the shooting at the Republican team’s practice.

The game raised $1.5 million and 24,959 tickets were sold, according to a press release from the organizers. Spokesperson Meredith Raimondi told CNN that the 2016 game raised around $500,000 and sold about 10,000 tickets.

A portion of the funds raised this year will support the individuals who were injured in the attack and the officers who responded at the scene.

The money raised will also go to three Washington-based charities that the Congressional Baseball Game has supported in past years: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, The Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and The Washington Literacy Center.

“The game took on a more profound meaning after Wednesday’s shooting as Americans from all backgrounds stood united in the name of charity,” the press release read.

For those looking for more action around the diamond on Capitol Hill, the Congressional Women’s Softball Game is Wednesday, the proceeds for which go to The Young Survival Coalition charity, a nonprofit that focuses on breast cancer patients.