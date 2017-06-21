Congressional Baseball Game raises $1.5 million, breaks records for fundraising and ticket sales

By Published:

(CNN) — The 2017 Congressional Baseball Game last Thursday set a record for fundraising and ticket sales, organizers announced Tuesday, a sign that there was an outpouring of support in the days after the shooting at the Republican team’s practice.

The game raised $1.5 million and 24,959 tickets were sold, according to a press release from the organizers. Spokesperson Meredith Raimondi told CNN that the 2016 game raised around $500,000 and sold about 10,000 tickets.

A portion of the funds raised this year will support the individuals who were injured in the attack and the officers who responded at the scene.

The money raised will also go to three Washington-based charities that the Congressional Baseball Game has supported in past years: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, The Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and The Washington Literacy Center.

“The game took on a more profound meaning after Wednesday’s shooting as Americans from all backgrounds stood united in the name of charity,” the press release read.

For those looking for more action around the diamond on Capitol Hill, the Congressional Women’s Softball Game is Wednesday, the proceeds for which go to The Young Survival Coalition charity, a nonprofit that focuses on breast cancer patients.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s