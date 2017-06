(WTNH) — We have some good news if you are looking to sell your home.

Sale prices in Connecticut are continuing to creep up.

In May, the average price in Connecticut for homes being sold was $260,000. That is up four percent from the same time last year.

Demand is up as well. The total number of single family home sales in Connecticut increased by 10%.

Prices have also increased for town homes and condos.

These figures come from the Connecticut Realtors Association.