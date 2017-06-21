Cruisin’ Connecticut – Barrett-Jackson Auction at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Uncasville, home of the Barrett-Jackson 2017 Northeast Auction.

This is the second year that the auction is being held at Mohegan Sun. I caught up with auction owner, Craig Jackson, who through his work has been able to raise $94 million for charity through car auctions:

I got into it, because Tom Barrett and my Dad started this as a charity car show, and it evolved into an auction. So every two minutes we will be selling a car live on television: Velocity and Discovery Channel.

Last year’s auction at Mohegan, attracted 90,000 people through the gates, which was the largest event by volume in Mohegan Sun history. This year, Jackson hopes to top that. The event features muscle cars, European sports cars, and even peculiar vehicles like dune buggies.

Jackson explains the experience of seeing someone winning an auction bid:

Seeing people up there buying the car of their dreams, the emotions… the whole family sharing the experience is priceless.

Beyond the auction, you can experience thrill-ride driving experiences, vendors, food and more. The Barrett-Jackson car auction runs June 21st-24th.

