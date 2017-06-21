Daniel Day-Lewis ‘will no longer be working as an actor,’ rep says

By Published:
Daniel Day Lewis
FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2013, file photo, Daniel Day-Lewis arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Day-Lewis’s representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that the 60-year-old performer “will no longer be working as an actor.” She added that Day-Lewis is “immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC)– Critically acclaimed performer Daniel Day-Lewis has quit acting, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

Day-Lewis is the only man to win three best actor Oscars, and he has been nominated for five.

No reason was given for his decision.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years,” his publicist Leslee Dart said in a statement. “This is a private decision, and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Day-Lewis, 60, has not appeared in a movie since his Oscar-winning turn as Abraham Lincoln in 2012’s “Lincoln.” His last IMDb credit is for “Phantom Thread,” a drama directed by Paul Thomas Anderson that is set to premiere in December.

Variety, which broke the news of his retirement, reported that Day-Lewis, who won an Academy Award for his role in the Anderson-directed “There Will Be Blood,” will promote “Phantom Thread” later this year.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s