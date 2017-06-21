Easy Ways to Save Money While Shopping Online

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – From clothes to groceries, you can pretty much buy anything with just the click of a button. Many shoppers say it’s the lower prices that drive them online, but there are a few ways to amplify your savings even more.

“There’s nothing worse than overspending on something you need,” said Kallie Branciforte, the blogger behind ButFirstCoffeeBlog.com.

She says when it comes to getting the best deals online, it’s all about timing.

“Stores and brands are really smart,” Branciforte explained. “They know our shopping habits and they know that most people tend to shop on weekends or early in the week when they’re thinking about buying something.”

To get the best deals, Branciforte says shop on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. To get the scoop on sales before everyone else, follow your favorite stores on social media or sign up for their mailing lists.

“Lots of times when they’re having their big semiannual sales, they’ll send out an email to everyone on their newsletter a day before and so those people can get in and shop a day early,” she explained.

For even more savings, take advantage of cashback services like EBates, Ibotta and FreeShipping.com.

“Basically you can shop all your favorite stores through these websites, but every time you check out you get cash back,” Branciforte said. “It can be anywhere from three percent to 10 percent to 15 percent, so it’s like free money back in your pocket.”

Another way to save big is by buying discounted gift cards.

“Maybe somebody got that one and they don’t want it and they’re selling it online at a discount,” Branciforte explained. “Sometimes it’s only three percent off. Sometimes as much as 10 to 15 percent off.”

Just be sure to purchase that gift card from a reputable site, like Branciforte’s favorite Raise.com.

Promo codes can save you lots of money, but finding one that works can be tricky. That’s why Branciforte recommends using the browser extension Honey.

“Any time you’re on a checkout page, it’ll scour the website for any promo code that might work, try to apply it for you and then takes all the work out of it,” Branciforte explained. “There are certain stores when I’m using the Honey app, I can save 20 to 30 percent. I would say on average you can at least save 10 to 15 percent.”

Branciforte also says when it comes to shopping online, don’t get fooled by free shipping that requires you to spend a certain amount of money. If you weren’t going to spend that much anyways, it’s not worth it.

For more lifestyle advice from Branciforte, visit her blog ButFirstCoffeeBlog.com.