End Hunger Connecticut tackles summer meals for kids

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Making sure little bellies are full even in the summer months is the mission of End Hunger Connecticut! They want to make sure every child who relies on free lunch at school gets a free lunch when school isn’t in session.

Kids don’t just rely on school to learn. For many of them in the state, it’s also where they get most of their meals.

So to make sure, stomachs are full throughout the summer, End Hunger Connecticut is canvassing neighborhoods letting families know about their free meal locations.There are hundreds set up across the state.

Nationally, only one in seven kids that rely on free or reduced school meals are also getting free summer lunches.

Here in Connecticut we do a little bit better. One in four children are taking advantage but this nonprofit is hoping to reach each and every child.

“A lot of kids do go hungry over the summer because that school breakfast isn’t there. That school lunch isn’t there. Families food budgets go up about $316 throughout the summer which if you’re on a fixed income you’re on a tight budge,” said Shannon Yearwood.

So, volunteers will be going out in t-shirts that say “ask me about free summer meals” and they’re targeting neighborhoods across the state that will benefit from the program the most.

Wednesday morning they’re meeting in Naugatuck at 9:30 a.m.

To find a free meal spot closest to you, head to http://www.endhungerct.org/.

