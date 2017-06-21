First day of Summer!

Summer is finally here! Officially summer started at 12:24 AM early this morning. What a great way to kick summer off with sunshine, temps in the 80s and the threat for afternoon thunderstorms! The June solstice which is known as the summer solstice here in the northern hemisphere is when the sun’s zenith is at its furthest point away from the equator. The sun’s direct rays are over the Tropic of Cancer, which is the latitude of 23.5 degrees north.

Here in Connecticut our latitude is 41 degrees north, so we never experience direct rays from the sun as we’re too far north. Believe it or not, we are actually further away from the sun during the summer months than the winter months. Around July 5th we are in a period called “Aphelion”, which means “farthest from the sun.” Roughly 94,500,000 miles away. During Perihelion which is around January 4th, the earth is closest to the sun at 91,400,000 miles.

The June solstice also marks the longest day of the year for everyone located north of the equator. If you live north of the Arctic Circle, you’re able to see the “midnight sun”, which means the sun is visible all 24 hours of the day. Here in New Haven, Connecticut on June 21st we’ll see roughly 15:09:40 hours of sunlight, which is more than any other day in the year, but there’s a downfall to that, starting tomorrow, we’ll begin losing daylight each day. This time next month, we’ll have already lost almost 30 minutes of daylight. Signs that we are now approaching winter!

Thanks for reading

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

