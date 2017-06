NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former New Haven police officer is suing the city, saying his rights were violated when he was fired.

Curtis Ray was dismissed back in 2014 after a recording of a phone call he had with a convicted drug dealer surfaced.

The New Haven Register reports that Ray told the drug dealer he would have notified him about a police raid had he known about it.

He’s asking for more than $15,000 in damages and his job back.