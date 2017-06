(WTNH) — Gas prices right now are the cheapest at the start of the summer than they have been in the past 12 years.

The recent drop in the cost of oil has been a treat for drivers, but Connecticut drivers are still paying more than average.

The average price nationally for a gallon of regular is $2.28.

It’s down ten cents since the beginning of the month.

The average price for a gallon in Connecticut is $2.45.

AAA says gas prices have been falling every day since June 2nd.