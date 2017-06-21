Gaylord Gauntlet in Wallingford

By Published:

(WTNH)-A Connecticut man is getting ready to become the first quadriplegic to tackle the Gaylord Gauntlet in Wallingford this weekend. Athlete Joe Stone talked about how the Gaylord Hospital Sports Association has helped him since his accident. In 1995, Gaylord Hospital created the Gaylord Hospital Sports Association to enhance the lives of persons with various ability levels and assist athletes with disabilities in attaining the highest level of independence possible in a variety of sports. The Gaylord Gauntlet 5K Trail and Obstacle Run takes place this Saturday on the campus of Gaylord Hospital and benefits Gaylord Hospital Sports Association. More than 900 runners to participate, some of whom are adaptive athletes like Joe Stone. Walk in registrations are welcome.

 

 

