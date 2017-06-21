Greater New Haven hosts 22nd annual pizza fest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday kicks off the 22nd Annual Greater New Haven Pizza Fest.

Nearly 400 pizzas will be donated from many of Greater New Haven‘s best pizzerias for a three day Pizza Fest.

The festival will run Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd from noon until 1:30 p.m. on the New Haven Green.

The feast will take place during the lunch break and concerts of the International Festival of Arts & ideas.

Long-time donors and sponsors of the event include Abate Apizza and Seafood, New Haven and Branford; DaLegna, New Haven; Julie’s Italian Kitchen, Hamden; Lo Monaco’s, Branford; Modern Apizza, New Haven; Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana, New Haven; The Connection Catering, New Haven; and Tolli’s Apizza & Restaurant, East Haven.

Pizza is $3 a slice; Italian ice is $2 and beverages (soda and water) are $1.