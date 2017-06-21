Hamden American Job Center offers employment, training workshops

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor employees for the Hamden American Job Center are going to be offering a variety of training and employment workshops in July.

The various training and employment workshops will be free and are designed to help area residents. They will take place at the Hamden American Job Center on Marne Street.

One of the workshops they will offer is a Veterans Workshop. Veterans are encouraged to participate in the workshop that will cover the basics of developing an effective resume. Topics include translating military skills and accomplishments into civilian terminology, understanding federal resume formatting and learning common resume mistakes to avoid. There will also be ample time for participants to ask questions to the members of the Connecticut Department of Labor’s Office for Veterans’ Workforce Development. The Veterans workshops will take place on July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’re over 40 and are looking for work, maybe the Hamden American Job Center can help you. There will be a workshop for people who are over 40 and are looking for work that will discuss the challenges and employer expectations for older workers. It will also help participants develop strategies to successfully mitigate possible stereotyping that may occur during the hiring process. The workshop will take place on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and July 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Resumes can be tough, but there will be a resume writing workshop that will be held to help provide valuable information to create a professional resume. It will take place on July 10 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on July 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials will offer tips and strategies to help with a successful job search. Participants will learn useful job search strategies and will gain pointers on telephone skills, networking, the hidden job market and interviewing. It will take place on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on July 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If interviews make you flustered, you can learn how to better prepare in an interviewing strategies and techniques workshop. You can learn interview preparation and techniques that would help participants learn the best way to respond to questions from an interviewer, how to negotiate a “win-win” package. You will also learn what to say and when and how to say it. This workshop will take place on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on July 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registering in advance is recommended due to space limitations. If you’d like to register, you can call (203) 859-3200.