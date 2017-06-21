Hartford police make arrest in Mather Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shootout in Hartford on Mather Street back in May.

James Tucker was arrested on Tuesday. Police were called to the area of 175 Mather Street for a shots fired complaint on May 18. They determined there were three shooters. Tucker named was a person of interest, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

Police found out Tucker was in the area of Enfield and Greenfield Streets on Tuesday. He was arrested without incident.

Tucker is charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He also arrested on a second warrant for first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, and third-degree assault. Tucker is being held on a $1 million bond from the two warrants.