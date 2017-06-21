(WTNH)– Saving money and saving lives. We all know it takes being a defensive driver to stay safe on the roads. We are helping you stretch your dollar with how people are going back to driving school and cutting costs!

The good news is people are living longer. Driving is a big part of staying mobile and independent for older adults but here comes the bad news, the risk of getting hurt behind the wheel only goes up as you age.

It’s why so many people are signing themselves up for classes like this one at AAA in Hamden.

“Every day I come here, I try something different. Of course the new equipment and the way people drive today, I have to be more alert in my age group,” said Alphonsus Byrne, Hamden.

They’re keeping up with the ever changing rules of the road.

Here’s an example – if you think you’re supposed to drive with your hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel – well that’s a sign you may be behind the times. Several years ago, driving experts determined 8 and 4 was actually the safer way to drive. 9 and 3 isn’t bad either. Just make sure your thumbs are looped under.

It’s because modern cars have air bags and when those go off you want to make sure your fingers and arms are protected. Too many people were getting hurt at 10 and 2.

But it’s not just about being a good student. These driving students are also saving themselves money.

“I called my insurance and I will get a $56 discount when I take this course every six months. So that certainly is an incentive being retired and being on a limited income,” said Carol Naamon-Kelly, Wallingford.

A number of AAA offices offer the class for free for drivers 60 and older. State law requires insurance companies give you a 5% break when you complete it, although it’s also important so you know if you should still be on the road at all.

A self-assessment and reflection as to when you may have to give up your keys because you can’t drive anymore.

You should check with your insurance and see what they’ll give you. Some are more generous than others.