Lawmakers call for removal of Trinity College professor following racially charged comments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut lawmakers are calling for the dismissal of a Trinity College professor following comments he made in the aftermath of the shootings that took place Alexandria, Virginia last week.

Republican House Leader Themis Klarides and State Senator George Logan penned a letter to Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney Wednesday, calling to remove Professor Johnny Eric Williams. In the letter, Klarides and Logan referred to comments Williams made in the aftermath of the shootings in Alexandria, Virginia.

The comments made by Williams suggest that white people need to be confronted for their white supremacist attitudes; among other statements. In reaction, Trinity College reiterated the school’s right on Facebook to remove comments that it deems “inappropriate, profane, defamatory, or disrespectful to users of the page and/or members of the greater Trinity College community,” but did not discipline Williams beyond that.

Klarides and Logan called the opinions “simply outrageous and racist in and of themselves.” The lawmakers urged Berger-Sweeney to remove Williams from the faculty.

The full letter from Klarides and Logan to Trinity College is below.

Dear President Berger-Sweeney, As alumni of Trinity College, we are appalled at the published comments Professor Johnny Eric

Williams made in the aftermath of the attempted assassinations in Alexandria, VA., a week ago of

Republican members of Congress. We are calling upon the school to immediately, and permanently,

remove Mr. Williams from the ranks of the school’s faculty. His reprehensible suggestions that white

people in general need to “die” and that they be confronted for their white supremacist attitudes and

mores goes beyond any imaginable level of social discourse. In its initial response to this matter Trinity has fallen well short of the mark of what should reasonably

be expected. Simply reiterating the school’s right on Facebook to remove comments that it deems

“inappropriate, profane, defamatory, or disrespectful to users of the page and/or members of the greater

Trinity College community,” is not acceptable. Professor Williams’ opinions are simply outrageous and racist in and of themselves. We would urge you

to consider this request as in the best interests of not only “members of the greater Trinity College

community,” but of society at large. We would be happy to discuss this matter further at your earliest convenience. Sincerely, Themis Klarides, George S. Logan