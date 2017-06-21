Legislative leaders target Thursday for state budget vote

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Legislative leaders from both parties say they are targeting next Thursday, June 29th, for a vote to solve the state budget crisis.

Republican leaders are calling the latest discussions “productive.”

Related: Connecticut’s current year deficit shrinks to $107.2 million

Repub leaders say they’re having productive talks with Gov and Dems on budget solution — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) June 21, 2017

The new budget year starts July 1st and the state is facing a $5 billion deficit over the next two years.

Gov says state parks will remain open in July whether there is a budget deal or not. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) June 21, 2017

The Governor is preparing to run the state without a budget plan and says no matter what happens state parks will remain open in July.

Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis will have much more on the latest developments coming up tonight on News 8.