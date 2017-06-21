Legislative leaders target Thursday for state budget vote

Published:
Connecticut State representatives at the Capitol (AP Photo / Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Legislative leaders from both parties say they are targeting next Thursday, June 29th, for a vote to solve the state budget crisis.

Republican leaders are calling the latest discussions “productive.”

The new budget year starts July 1st and the state is facing a $5 billion deficit over the next two years.

The Governor is preparing to run the state without a budget plan and says no matter what happens state parks will remain open in July.

