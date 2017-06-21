Mainly dry weather likely for the Travelers Championship

Connecticut’s biggest weekend of golf is upon us. The Travelers Championship opening round is Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. The weather looks perfect for golfers and spectators alike on Thursday. Expect a comfortably warm day without a lot of humidity. Temperatures will climb from the 60s at dawn through the 70s during the morning. It will reach the low 80s under plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Grab the sunscreen if you’ll be following your favorite golfer on the course!

The forecast is tricky for Friday. It will definitely be muggier with more clouds. It’s uncertain how widespread showers/storms will be during the day on Friday. Right now, I expect a mainly dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the low/mid 80s with a lot of humidity. The best chance for showers/storms on Friday is late in the day and at night as a cold front passes.

If the front is slow to move offshore or if what’s left of Tropical Storm Cindy gets caught in the jet stream farther north than expected, then there may be some showers on Saturday morning. The afternoon looks dry and warm. The final round will likely be played under mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and not much humidity. Sounds like a real treat!