Man arrested on assault charges following police chase

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor Locks police have arrested a man following a chase with authorities.

Police say 23-year-old Clinton Weston struck a woman with such force that she required hospitalization and surgery. The victim was in critical condition.

Weston fled the area in the victim’s vehicle and was located by East Hartford Police who pursued him.

Weston was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assault, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, and other related charges.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.