Men shriek as snake pops out from under truck’s hood in Texas

By Published:
Rattlesnake

(ABC News) — Texas may be known for its creative hood ornaments, but typically a real live snake is not one of them.

On Monday afternoon, Zakary Wyatt and his boss Swade Moyers were driving near Lubbock in northwest Texas when they noticed a snake had slithered out from underneath the truck’s hood onto the windshield.

As heard in the video, they started to encourage the snake to “get out of the truck.”

At first, the snake starts to look like it’s going to slide right off the hood of the truck, but instead, it slithers down further.

“Get out of here, snake! Oh my gosh, dude, that thing is long,” one of them exclaims in the video.

They pulled over, in hopes that it would get off the truck on its own.

But as they pulled over, the snake just laid out, practically sunning itself on the truck’s hood.

“Swade, he’s not leaving the truck, man,” Wyatt is heard saying. “He’s going back in.”

They take off in the truck, in hopes that the snake will slide off the hood after a burst of speed. Instead, you hear two men squeal in fear after the creepy-crawly snake slides back toward the driver’s side window.

“He’s got amazing grip,” they say between nervous laughter.

Suddenly, the snake flips backward onto the windshield and wraps itself around the windshield wiper.

The snake appears to be a bullsnake, which are not lethal, but can grow up to five feet in length.

“It did finally get off OK,” Moyers wrote on Facebook. “And I didn’t have to get out of the truck!”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s