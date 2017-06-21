Motel safety concerns in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police took over the parking lot of the American Motor Lodge on South Main Street early Sunday morning. They say a woman, who was not staying there, stabbed her ex.

One motel guest said it was overwhelming seeing a crime scene develop where she was staying with her 2 year-old child.

“It kind of scared me,” Crystal said.

The police and the mayor say this isn’t the first time that something questionable has happened at or near the American Motor Lodge.

“Serious assaults, a lot of narcotics violations, other vice crimes,” said Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. “It’s a rather lower-priced hotel so it does attract some unsavory business.”

“It’s disturbing quite frankly,” Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary said. “I went by there myself over the weekend and didn’t exactly like what I saw so we’ll be doing pretty heavy police presence down there.”

The mayor says more city attention will go towards monitoring the motel and the surrounding area to ensure safety for the people who stay there.

“We’ve talked to motel management before — they’ve very cooperative with the police department and the city,” Spagnolo said.

Management at the American Motor Lodge tells News 8 they take safety seriously and have several safety measures in place, including many security cameras inside and outside. Police also regularly patrol the parking lots.

By the way, the motor lodge has been in the news before for non-related matters. It’s the same place where the city of Waterbury gave temporary housing to some of the families who lost everything in a huge fire on Loundsberry Street last month.

We asked the mayor if he had reservations about the motor lodge and why did the city get rooms for those fire victims there?

“Because that was a place that was available,” said Mayor O’Leary. “The other hotels in Waterbury, fortunately for us, are doing very well so there wasn’t a lot of occupancy available.”