(WTNH) — Your phone is sitting there right now, right? Maybe it’s in your hands right now. Either way, go ahead and snap a selfie¬†with it.

June 21 is the first day of summer, but it is also National Selfie Day.

Selfies were actually a thing way before the emergence of social media and smartphones.

People would take pictures of themselves using bulky, old cameras, but selfies are much easier to take now on our phones.

The word, “selfie,” is now even a word in the Oxford Dictionary.