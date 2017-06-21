New positions being added at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The continued growth of Yale-New Haven Health is helping create new jobs in New London.

40 brand new financial services positions are coming to the Lawrence and Memorial medical office building on Howard Street, along with 79 other existing positions.

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital joined Yale-New Haven Health in Sept. 2016.

“Since the affiliation became official, we have seen an increase in key providers such as neurosurgery and behavioral health. Today we focus on the important aspect of our work, which is to partner with the city of New London to create jobs,” said Patrick Green, the President and CEO of Lawrence & Memorial Healthcare.

The new jobs coming to Lawrence and Memorial were previously handled by an outside vendor.

