NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are looking for help identifying the driver of an ATV.

According to police, the driver is part of a large group of ATV and dirt bike operators who were driving their vehicles in a reckless manner on Cedar Street.

Officials say the group was riding through Newington on June 11.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the individual in the photo to contact Sgt. B. Moon at bmoon@newintonct.gov.

You can also call 860-594-6246 with any information.