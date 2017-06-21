Planned Parenthood of Southern New England to offer free rapid HIV tests

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — June 27, 2017 is National HIV Testing Day and Planned Parenthood of Southern New England (PPSNE) will offer free rapid HIV testing services at select health centers in Connecticut. Rapid HIV tests are quick and simple and can provide results in as fast as 20 minutes.

National HIV Testing Day is a reminder that getting tested for HIV is an important step in stopping the spread of HIV and taking care of your health. The only way to know your status is to get tested. In the United States, more than 1.1 million people are living with HIV. Almost one in seven do not know it. In Connecticut, there are more than 10,200 people living with HIV.

“You cannot tell by looking at someone if they have HIV – the only way to know is to get tested. We invite all people who do not know their status to come for a free test,” said Dr. Timothy Spurrell, Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England. “The sooner you know your status, the sooner you can get any treatment and information you might need. Early treatment can help prevent serious health problems in the future.”

In an effort to promote early detection and a healthy community, PPSNE will be offering free rapid HIV tests at 14 health centers in Connecticut during normal business hours on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Appointments are not necessary, but encouraged. Everyone who gets tested on June 27 will receive a free information bag that includes fun giveaways, educational brochures and safe sex supplies. A full list of participating health centers can be found at ppsne.org.

PPSNE has 18 health centers in Connecticut and Rhode Island that offer many preventive services including HIV and STD testing. HIV can be managed and HIV-positive individuals can live full lives if they know their status and take action to stay as healthy as possible. PPSNE also prescribes the anti-HIV medication Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, more commonly called PrEP, at all of its health centers.

Planned Parenthood is a trusted, local resource for accessible and high-quality care for all people, including, all FDA approved birth control methods, pregnancy testing and counseling, emergency contraception, work and school physicals and more. We offer medical interpretation services for non-English speaking patients; have a sliding fee scale based on one’s income and participate in many insurance plans. For convenience, online, walk-in, and same day appointments are available.

To make an appointment or for more information, visit ppsne.org or call 1 (800) 230-PLAN (7526).