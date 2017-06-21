Police: Five Norwich stores not in compliance with liquor laws

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police say they’ve found five local liquor stores that are not in compliance with liquor laws.

According to police, several stores sold liquor to under aged kids.

Police have charged the following with sale of liquor to a minor: Kim Gatheral of Bean Hill Spirit Shoppe; Donna Champlain of Kenny P’s II; Debra Duch of Norwich Wine and Spirits; Gita Patel of H&B Package Store; Jacob Wysoski of Occum Package Store.

Police say all of those arrested were released on a $1,000 bond and are due back in court June 29, 2017.